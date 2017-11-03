About this strain
Flo OG effects
Reported by real people like you
57 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
84% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
