Inflorescence
Please smoke responsibly!
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Inflorescence products
25 products
Flower
Grape Cake
by Inflorescence
THC 20.3%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Sundae Driver Pre-Roll 1g 2-pack
by Inflorescence
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Peppermint Agave Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by Inflorescence
THC 25%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Peach Bellini Pre-roll 1g
by Inflorescence
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Tuxedo Cake
by Inflorescence
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Wax
Garlic Skittlez Wax 1g
by Inflorescence
THC 66.86%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Strawnana Cake Pre-rolls 2-pack 1g
by Inflorescence
THC 26%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Turpee Slurpee Pre-Roll 1g
by Inflorescence
THC 20.3%
CBD 0.09%
Pre-rolls
Skunk #1 Pre-Roll 1g
by Inflorescence
THC 22.62%
CBD 0.98%
Flower
Peach Cobbler
by Inflorescence
THC 20.5%
CBD 0.1%
Pre-rolls
Sour Cherry Wedding Cake #2 Pre-Roll 1g
by Inflorescence
THC 25.87%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Strawberry Shortcake Pre-Roll 1g
by Inflorescence
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Cherry Cookies
by Inflorescence
THC 24.8%
CBD 0%
Flower
Tropical Blunt
by Inflorescence
THC 20%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Point Break Pre-Roll 1g
by Inflorescence
THC 20.16%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Granddaddy Purple Pre-Roll 1g
by Inflorescence
THC 22%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Nightmare Cookies Icing 1g
by Inflorescence
THC 86%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Wookie Icing 1g
by Inflorescence
THC 81%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Wedding Mints Pre-Roll 1g
by Inflorescence
THC 21.9%
CBD 0.09%
Pre-rolls
Granddaddy Purple Pre-Rolls 1.2g 2-pack
by Inflorescence
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Frosted Lemon Cake Pre-Roll 1g
by Inflorescence
THC 23%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Unicorn Cake Pre-Roll 1g
by Inflorescence
Flower
Cinex
by Inflorescence
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Peaches and Cream Pre-Roll 1g
by Inflorescence
1
2
