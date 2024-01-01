Logo for the brand Inflorescence

Inflorescence products

25 products
Product image for Grape Cake
Flower
Grape Cake
by Inflorescence
THC 20.3%
CBD 0%
Product image for Sundae Driver Pre-Roll 1g 2-pack
Pre-rolls
Sundae Driver Pre-Roll 1g 2-pack
by Inflorescence
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Peppermint Agave Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
Pre-rolls
Peppermint Agave Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by Inflorescence
THC 25%
CBD 0%
Product image for Peach Bellini Pre-roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Peach Bellini Pre-roll 1g
by Inflorescence
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Tuxedo Cake
Flower
Tuxedo Cake
by Inflorescence
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Garlic Skittlez Wax 1g
Wax
Garlic Skittlez Wax 1g
by Inflorescence
THC 66.86%
CBD 0%
Product image for Strawnana Cake Pre-rolls 2-pack 1g
Pre-rolls
Strawnana Cake Pre-rolls 2-pack 1g
by Inflorescence
THC 26%
CBD 0%
Product image for Turpee Slurpee Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Turpee Slurpee Pre-Roll 1g
by Inflorescence
THC 20.3%
CBD 0.09%
Product image for Skunk #1 Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Skunk #1 Pre-Roll 1g
by Inflorescence
THC 22.62%
CBD 0.98%
Product image for Peach Cobbler
Flower
Peach Cobbler
by Inflorescence
THC 20.5%
CBD 0.1%
Product image for Sour Cherry Wedding Cake #2 Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Sour Cherry Wedding Cake #2 Pre-Roll 1g
by Inflorescence
THC 25.87%
CBD 0%
Product image for Strawberry Shortcake Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Strawberry Shortcake Pre-Roll 1g
by Inflorescence
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Cherry Cookies
Flower
Cherry Cookies
by Inflorescence
THC 24.8%
CBD 0%
Product image for Tropical Blunt
Flower
Tropical Blunt
by Inflorescence
THC 20%
CBD 0%
Product image for Point Break Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Point Break Pre-Roll 1g
by Inflorescence
THC 20.16%
CBD 0%
Product image for Granddaddy Purple Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Granddaddy Purple Pre-Roll 1g
by Inflorescence
THC 22%
CBD 0%
Product image for Nightmare Cookies Icing 1g
Solvent
Nightmare Cookies Icing 1g
by Inflorescence
THC 86%
CBD 0%
Product image for Wookie Icing 1g
Solvent
Wookie Icing 1g
by Inflorescence
THC 81%
CBD 0%
Product image for Wedding Mints Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Wedding Mints Pre-Roll 1g
by Inflorescence
THC 21.9%
CBD 0.09%
Product image for Granddaddy Purple Pre-Rolls 1.2g 2-pack
Pre-rolls
Granddaddy Purple Pre-Rolls 1.2g 2-pack
by Inflorescence
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Frosted Lemon Cake Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Frosted Lemon Cake Pre-Roll 1g
by Inflorescence
THC 23%
CBD 0%
Product image for Unicorn Cake Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Unicorn Cake Pre-Roll 1g
by Inflorescence
Product image for Cinex
Flower
Cinex
by Inflorescence
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Peaches and Cream Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Peaches and Cream Pre-Roll 1g
by Inflorescence