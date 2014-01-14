About this product
inheal disposables are high-tech, stylish, discreet, and easy to carry. Vape Pens contain 1 gram of Premium novel live resin cannabinoid (Delta 8, THCP, THC O, or HHC) and blend terpenes with distillate delivering apex relaxation.
Designed in pristine pure matte white, Inheal disposables deliver relaxation and comfort and are easily re-chargeable to be enjoyed again and again.
Our best-seller.
Designed in pristine pure matte white, Inheal disposables deliver relaxation and comfort and are easily re-chargeable to be enjoyed again and again.
Our best-seller.
About this strain
Kandy Kush, also known as "Candy Kush," is a hybrid marijuana strain and a favorite of DNA Genetics’ Reserva Privada line that combines two California classics, OG Kush (thought to be the “Christopher Wallace” cut) and Trainwreck, to make a tasty indica-dominant hybrid (although sativa phenotypes displaying more of the Trainwreck structure have been noted). Like the name suggests, the flavor is sweet like candy with a strong lemon-Kush scent. Popular with medicinal growers, Kandy Kush provides a potent body high with pronounced pain relief.
Kandy Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
427 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
31% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
inheal
Inheal develops and manufactures products from various novel cannabinoids. We see the future of the industry to include wider specter of compounds, not only Δ9 THC, but other cannabinoids.
Being able to customize and elevate experience is what drives us. Besides classical weed experience, much more is possible.
How about slight mood elevation or maybe deep trance or maybe you’re in a mood for hallucinations ?
Yep, that’s what we do.
Your experience is the foundation of our work.
At the end of the day, we all use cannabis to ease our days, celebrate, socialize, and just have fun.
Let’s have joy together.
And remember: Hemp is the new cannabis!
Being able to customize and elevate experience is what drives us. Besides classical weed experience, much more is possible.
How about slight mood elevation or maybe deep trance or maybe you’re in a mood for hallucinations ?
Yep, that’s what we do.
Your experience is the foundation of our work.
At the end of the day, we all use cannabis to ease our days, celebrate, socialize, and just have fun.
Let’s have joy together.
And remember: Hemp is the new cannabis!