About this strain
Chocolate Fondue effects
Reported by real people like you
52 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
67% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
53% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
9% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!