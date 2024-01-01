We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Interstellar Concentrates
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Interstellar Concentrates products
85 products
Resin
Mother's Milk Live Resin 1g
by Interstellar Concentrates
THC 61.25%
CBD 0%
Resin
Critical Kush Live Resin 1g
by Interstellar Concentrates
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Wax
Blueberry Cherry Pie Wax 1g
by Interstellar Concentrates
THC 66.15%
CBD 0.14%
Resin
Cotton Candy Live Resin 1g
by Interstellar Concentrates
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
God's Gift Live Resin 1g
by Interstellar Concentrates
THC 53.8%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Grape Ape Cartridge 1g
by Interstellar Concentrates
THC 78.1%
CBD 0.2%
Wax
Sour Sunset #6 Wax 1g
by Interstellar Concentrates
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
Forum Cut Cookies & Cream Live Resin 1g
by Interstellar Concentrates
THC 60%
CBD 0.32%
Wax
Garlic Breath Wax 1g
by Interstellar Concentrates
THC 64.14%
Wax
Bubblegum Breath Wax 1g
by Interstellar Concentrates
THC 63.7%
CBD 0%
Wax
Forum Cut Cookies Wax 1g
by Interstellar Concentrates
Wax
Mango Kush Wax 1g
by Interstellar Concentrates
THC 72.02%
Wax
Sensi Star Wax 1g
by Interstellar Concentrates
Wax
Cheese Quake Wax 1g
by Interstellar Concentrates
THC 68.1%
CBD 0%
Wax
White Apricot Sherbet Wax 1g
by Interstellar Concentrates
THC 71.34%
Resin
Orange Blossom Live Resin 1g
by Interstellar Concentrates
Cartridges
IS GG#4 Cartridge 1g
by Interstellar Concentrates
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
Do-Si-Dos Live Resin 1g
by Interstellar Concentrates
THC 84.98%
CBD 0.06%
Resin
Kandy Kush Live Resin 1g
by Interstellar Concentrates
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Critral Glue Platinum Line 1g
by Interstellar Concentrates
Solvent
Della Haze Platinum Line 1g
by Interstellar Concentrates
Resin
Forum Cut Cookies Live Resin 1g
by Interstellar Concentrates
THC 60.36%
CBD 0.11%
Resin
Super Silver Haze Live Resin 1g
by Interstellar Concentrates
THC 63.52%
Wax
Viper Cookies Wax 1g
by Interstellar Concentrates
