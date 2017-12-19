About this strain
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
38% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
