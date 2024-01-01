We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Interstellar Concentrates
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
85 products
Wax
White Apricot Sherbet Wax 1g
by Interstellar Concentrates
THC 71.34%
Resin
Orange Blossom Live Resin 1g
by Interstellar Concentrates
Cartridges
Original Glue (GG4) Cartridge 1g
by Interstellar Concentrates
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
IS Cherry Pie Cartridge 1g
by Interstellar Concentrates
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
Damnesia Live Resin 1g
by Interstellar Concentrates
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
Aloha Blue x Optimus Prime Live Resin 1g
by Interstellar Concentrates
THC 63.4%
CBD 0.5%
Resin
Blueberry Dream Live Resin 1g
by Interstellar Concentrates
THC 77.83%
CBD .06%
Resin
24K Live Resin 1g
by Interstellar Concentrates
THC 69.48%
CBD 0%
Wax
Della Haze Wax 1g
by Interstellar Concentrates
THC 69.19%
CBD 0.19%
Resin
Blue Cherry Pie Live Resin 1g
by Interstellar Concentrates
Wax
Purple Punch Wax 1g
by Interstellar Concentrates
THC 71.6%
Cartridges
IS GG#4 Cartridge 1g
by Interstellar Concentrates
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
Royal Silvertip Live Resin 1g
by Interstellar Concentrates
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
Amnesia Widow Live Resin 1g
by Interstellar Concentrates
THC 62.9%
Solvent
The Sauce 1g Concentrate
by Interstellar Concentrates
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
Do-Si-Dos Live Resin 1g
by Interstellar Concentrates
THC 84.98%
CBD 0.06%
Resin
GSC Live Resin Concentrate 1g (Girl Scout Cookies)
by Interstellar Concentrates
THC 63.8%
Resin
LA Cheese Live Resin 1g
by Interstellar Concentrates
THC 69.4%
Resin
Forum Cut Cookies Live Resin 1g
by Interstellar Concentrates
THC 60.36%
CBD 0.11%
Resin
Super Silver Haze Live Resin 1g
by Interstellar Concentrates
THC 63.52%
Wax
Forum Cut Cookies & Cream Wax 1g
by Interstellar Concentrates
THC 67%
CBD 0.36%
Wax
Viper Cookies Wax 1g
by Interstellar Concentrates
Wax
Over Flo Wax 1g
by Interstellar Concentrates
THC 71.6%
Resin
Sleestack Live Resin 1g
by Interstellar Concentrates
THC 62.29%
CBD 0.17%
1
2
3
4
