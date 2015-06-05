About this strain
SleeStack effects
Uplifted
70% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
41% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
12% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
41% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
41% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
