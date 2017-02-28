ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.5 30 reviews

Schrom

Schrom

Schrom is a 70% sativa strain that delivers a clear-headed buzz with a pungent lemon and lime aroma. Its genetics are subject to debate, but many believe this sativa was parented by Romulan and either Silver Haze or Santa Marta Colombian Gold. Its aroma fills the room with an enticing citrus aroma, but arguably Schrom’s greatest merit is the mental clarity and functional buzz to come. During the day, Schrom relaxes the body without slowing the mind and leaves you alert enough to focus on the day’s tasks. However, enjoying this strain late in the evening may be all it takes to fall into a good night’s sleep.

Reviews

30

Photos

Found in

Lineage

Strain
Schrom
Strain child
SleeStack
child

Products with Schrom

Good reads

Leafly staff picks: The best-tasting cannabis strains
New Strains Alert: OG Cheese, Colombian Gold, Kali China, Cheesewreck, and Schrom
The 10 Cannabis Strains You Must Try This Summer
