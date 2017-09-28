About this product
<p> </p>
<h3>Key Characteristics:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Genetics</strong>: The exact lineage of Chemdawg is unclear, but it is believed to be a cross between <strong>Thai</strong> and <strong>Nepali</strong> sativa strains. However, the indica-dominant version likely incorporates additional indica genetics to enhance the relaxing, physical effects.</li>
<li>
<strong>THC Content</strong>: Typically ranges between 18% and 25%, offering a powerful and long-lasting high.</li>
<li>
<strong>Effects</strong>: Chemdawg is known for its potent and fast-acting effects, providing a mix of mental stimulation and physical relaxation. The high starts with a strong cerebral buzz, enhancing creativity, focus, and mood. As the high progresses, the indica side kicks in, offering a deeply relaxing body high that can ease pain, tension, and stress. The indica-dominant version of Chemdawg is perfect for evening use, helping users unwind while still maintaining some mental clarity. It is also popular among medical users for its ability to relieve stress, chronic pain, and insomnia.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flavor and Aroma</strong>: Chemdawg has a strong, pungent aroma that’s a mix of diesel, earth, and pine, with slight citrus undertones. The flavor is similarly intense, offering an earthy, fuel-like taste with hints of spice and lemon. Its distinctive diesel aroma and flavor are part of what has made Chemdawg such a standout strain.</li>
<li>
<strong>Appearance</strong>: The buds are dense and covered in a thick layer of frosty trichomes, giving them a sticky, resinous appearance. The plants are typically bushy and compact, with deep green leaves and orange pistils.</li>
<li>
<strong>Growth</strong>: Chemdawg Feminized is moderately challenging to grow, making it better suited for growers with some experience. The plants are typically short and bushy, characteristic of indica-dominant strains, making them ideal for indoor growing setups. Chemdawg thrives in both indoor and outdoor environments but requires careful attention to humidity and temperature levels due to its dense buds, which can be prone to mold. The strain prefers a warm, sunny climate when grown outdoors. Training techniques such as topping or LST (Low-Stress Training) can help maximize light exposure and yields.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flowering Time</strong>: The flowering period is around 8 to 10 weeks, which is standard for an indica-dominant hybrid.</li>
<li>
<strong>Yield</strong>: Chemdawg produces moderate to high yields, especially when grown in optimal conditions. Indoor growers can expect a healthy harvest of dense, resinous buds, while outdoor plants may yield even more with plenty of sunlight and careful care.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<h3>Benefits of Growing Chemdawg Indica Feminized Seeds:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Potent Indica Effects</strong>: The indica-dominant version of Chemdawg offers a deeply relaxing body high combined with the strain’s well-known cerebral effects, making it perfect for evening use or for managing stress and pain.</li>
<li>
<strong>Feminized Seeds</strong>: Feminized seeds ensure that all plants are female, maximizing bud production and eliminating the need to remove male plants.</li>
<li>
<strong>Resilient Growth</strong>: While Chemdawg is moderately challenging to grow, its resilience to common pests and diseases makes it suitable for growers with some experience who can manage its specific needs.</li>
<li>
<strong>High THC Content</strong>: With THC levels often reaching up to 25%, Chemdawg offers a potent, long-lasting high that’s perfect for experienced users seeking a powerful strain.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<h3>Ideal For:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Evening and Nighttime Use</strong>: With its potent body-relaxing effects, the indica-dominant Chemdawg is best suited for evening or nighttime use, helping users unwind and manage stress or pain.</li>
<li>
<strong>Medical Users</strong>: This strain is commonly used to relieve symptoms of chronic pain, stress, anxiety, and insomnia, making it popular among medical users.</li>
<li>
<strong>Experienced Growers</strong>: While not overly difficult to grow, Chemdawg’s dense buds require careful monitoring of humidity levels to prevent mold, making it more suitable for growers with some experience.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<p><strong>Chemdawg Indica Feminized</strong> is an excellent choice for growers seeking a potent, flavorful strain with a strong body high and cerebral effects. Its high THC content, distinctive diesel aroma, and balanced effects make it a favorite for both recreational and medicinal users. Whether you're growing indoors or outdoors, Chemdawg provides a rewarding cultivation experience and produces high-quality buds that deliver a powerful, long-lasting high perfect for relaxation and stress relief.</p>
<p> </p>
Chemdawg Feminized Seeds - Island Roots
About this strain
Chemdawg, officially named "Chemdog," is a hybrid marijuana strain grown and spread by the breeder Chemdog since 1991. In a Leafly interview, Chemdog relates how Chemdog came from what was thought to be Northern California bag seed, via a Colorado Grateful Dead concert. Chem 91, Chem 4, and Chem Sis are all variations on Chemdog. The original name Chemdog came from two names for the same bud "Chem" and "Dog bud." Chemdog evolved into the variation 'Chemdawg' over time and distance as other growers and breeders propagated it, with the latter name becoming more dominant. Leafly customers tell us Chemdawg effects include feeling euphoric, uplifted, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Chemdawg when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Chemdog is a staple strain in cannabis and may be a source of powerhouse strains like Sour Diesel and OG Kush, Chemdog is known for its distinct, diesel-like aroma. Pungent and sharp, you’ll be able to smell this strain from a mile away. Cannabis newbies be warned: Chemdog tends to be very potent. Consumers can expect to have a cerebral experience, coupled with a strong heavy-bodied feeling.
About this brand
Seed Types: Indica, Sativa, Feminized, and Autoflower
Our catalog includes a variety of seeds that allow growers to achieve their ideal harvests, whether they’re aiming for high-THC strains, large-yield plants, or specific types of effects.
• Indica Seeds: Known for their relaxing and body-soothing effects, indica strains are perfect for those looking to unwind or ease physical discomfort. Indica plants tend to be shorter and bushier, ideal for indoor setups or growers with limited space.
• Sativa Seeds: Favored for their energizing and uplifting qualities, sativa strains are excellent for daytime use. These plants grow taller and are best suited for outdoor or spacious indoor environments.
• Feminized Seeds: Our feminized seeds are guaranteed to produce only female plants, the ones that produce the potent buds sought after by growers. These seeds make it easier to manage a successful grow by eliminating the need to remove male plants.
• Autoflower Seeds: These seeds automatically shift from the vegetative to the flowering stage, regardless of light exposure. Autoflowers are ideal for beginners or those looking for a fast, straightforward growing experience.
THCA Flower: Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid Options for Unique Experiences
In addition to our seeds, Island Roots offers a carefully curated selection of THCA flower in indica, sativa, and hybrid varieties. THCA (tetrahydrocannabinolic acid) is a naturally occurring cannabinoid in raw cannabis that remains non-psychoactive until heated. Upon heating through smoking, vaping, or cooking, THCA converts to THC, unlocking its full effects. THCA flower is popular among those looking for flexibility, as it can be consumed both raw or activated through heat for a traditional THC experience.
• Indica THCA Flower: Known for promoting deep relaxation, Indica THCA flower is perfect for unwinding in the evening. When heated, it delivers calming, full-body effects that help relieve stress, physical tension, and sleep issues.
• Sativa THCA Flower: Energizing and motivating, sativa THCA flower provides a mentally stimulating experience. After activation, it’s ideal for those looking for creative inspiration or a boost in mood and focus during the day.
• Hybrid THCA Flower: Offering a balanced mix of effects, hybrid THCA flower combines the best of both indica and sativa varieties. It’s versatile for any time of day, providing a harmonious blend of relaxation and focus.
Our THCA flower offers a unique and versatile way to enjoy cannabis, giving users the option to consume it raw or heat it for psychoactive effects. As interest grows in alternative cannabinoids like THCA, Island Roots ensures that our selection is sourced and curated to meet the highest standards of quality.
At Island Roots, we are dedicated to supporting your cultivation journey with our premium seeds and high-quality THCA flower. Join our community of passionate growers and explore our offerings at islandroots.shop for everything you need to grow and enjoy cannabis on your terms.