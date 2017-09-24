<div class=""short-description-mobile"">

<p><strong>Jack Herer Autoflower</strong> is a beloved <strong>sativa-dominant hybrid</strong> strain known for its balanced effects and energizing, cerebral high. Named after the cannabis activist Jack Herer, this strain has won numerous awards for its potent effects and pleasant flavor. By combining the original <strong>Jack Herer</strong> genetics with <strong>ruderalis</strong>, the autoflowering version offers the same powerful effects in a faster and more beginner-friendly grow cycle.</p>

<p> </p>

<h3>Key Characteristics:</h3>

<p> </p>

<ul>

<li>

<strong>Genetics</strong>: A cross between <strong>Jack Herer</strong> (Northern Lights #5 x Shiva Skunk x Haze) and <strong>ruderalis</strong>, resulting in a sativa-dominant hybrid with autoflowering traits.</li>

<li>

<strong>THC Content</strong>: Typically ranges from 15% to 20%, offering a potent and long-lasting high.</li>

<li>

<strong>Effects</strong>: Jack Herer Autoflower provides a well-balanced mix of cerebral and physical effects. It starts with a strong, uplifting cerebral high, enhancing creativity, focus, and mood. As the high progresses, users may feel a gentle, relaxing body sensation, although the strain remains mostly mentally stimulating, making it great for daytime use. Jack Herer is known for its ability to relieve stress, depression, and fatigue without causing heavy sedation. Medical users often turn to this strain for relief from anxiety, mild pain, and mental fog, thanks to its clear-headed high.</li>

<li>

<strong>Flavor and Aroma</strong>: Jack Herer has a complex flavor profile with a blend of earthy, piney notes combined with citrus and herbal undertones. The aroma is similarly earthy and woody, with a hint of spice and citrus. Its classic, earthy flavor and subtle sweetness make it an enjoyable strain to smoke or vaporize.</li>

<li>

<strong>Appearance</strong>: The buds are dense and resinous, covered in a thick layer of frosty trichomes. Jack Herer plants typically grow medium-tall with a bushy structure, which is ideal for maximizing light exposure. The buds are light green with bright orange pistils, giving them a striking appearance.</li>

<li>

<strong>Growth</strong>: Jack Herer Autoflower Feminized is easy to grow, making it perfect for both novice and experienced growers. The autoflowering genetics allow the plant to flower automatically, typically within 3 to 4 weeks, and it completes its entire life cycle in about 8 to 10 weeks from seed. The plants remain compact, making them ideal for indoor grows with limited space. Jack Herer is resilient and can tolerate various growing conditions, although it thrives best in warm, sunny environments. Proper ventilation and humidity control are important to prevent mold, especially during the flowering stage when buds become dense.</li>

<li>

<strong>Flowering Time</strong>: The entire life cycle of Jack Herer Autoflower is around 8 to 10 weeks from seed to harvest.</li>

<li>

<strong>Yield</strong>: Jack Herer Autoflower produces moderate yields. While autoflowering strains generally yield less than photoperiod varieties, the quality of the buds and the fast-growing nature of this strain allow for multiple harvests per year.</li>

</ul>

<p> </p>

<h3>Benefits of Growing Jack Herer Autoflower Feminized Seeds:</h3>

<p> </p>

<ul>

<li>

<strong>Fast Harvest</strong>: The autoflowering genetics ensure a quick turnaround, with plants ready for harvest in as little as 8 to 10 weeks from seed, allowing for multiple crops per season.</li>

<li>

<strong>Balanced Effects</strong>: Jack Herer provides a great balance of mental stimulation and mild physical relaxation, making it versatile for both daytime and evening use.</li>

<li>

<strong>Feminized Autoflowering Seeds</strong>: Feminized seeds ensure that all plants are female, maximizing bud production, while the autoflowering trait simplifies the growing process by eliminating the need to manage light cycles.</li>

<li>

<strong>Beginner-Friendly</strong>: Jack Herer Autoflower is easy to grow and resilient, making it perfect for novice growers or those with limited growing space.</li>

</ul>

<p> </p>

<h3>Ideal For:</h3>

<p> </p>

<ul>

<li>

<strong>Daytime Use</strong>: With its uplifting and clear-headed effects, Jack Herer is perfect for daytime activities, helping users stay focused, productive, and creative.</li>

<li>

<strong>Medical Users</strong>: This strain is ideal for managing symptoms of stress, depression, and fatigue, offering a mental boost and mood enhancement without heavy sedation.</li>

<li>

<strong>Beginner Growers</strong>: Jack Herer Autoflower’s ease of growth, fast flowering time, and compact size make it ideal for novice growers or those with limited space.</li>

</ul>

<p> </p>

<p><strong>Jack Herer Autoflower Feminized</strong> is an excellent choice for growers seeking a fast-growing, easy-to-cultivate strain with energizing effects. Its high THC content, earthy flavor, and balanced high make it perfect for daytime use or when a mental boost is needed. Whether you're new to growing or experienced, Jack Herer Autoflower provides a rewarding cultivation experience and produces high-quality buds that deliver a smooth, stimulating high perfect for staying active, focused, and motivated throughout the day.</p>

<p> </p>

</div>

<!---->

read more