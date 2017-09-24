About this product
<p><strong>Jack Herer Autoflower</strong> is a beloved <strong>sativa-dominant hybrid</strong> strain known for its balanced effects and energizing, cerebral high. Named after the cannabis activist Jack Herer, this strain has won numerous awards for its potent effects and pleasant flavor. By combining the original <strong>Jack Herer</strong> genetics with <strong>ruderalis</strong>, the autoflowering version offers the same powerful effects in a faster and more beginner-friendly grow cycle.</p>
<p> </p>
<h3>Key Characteristics:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Genetics</strong>: A cross between <strong>Jack Herer</strong> (Northern Lights #5 x Shiva Skunk x Haze) and <strong>ruderalis</strong>, resulting in a sativa-dominant hybrid with autoflowering traits.</li>
<li>
<strong>THC Content</strong>: Typically ranges from 15% to 20%, offering a potent and long-lasting high.</li>
<li>
<strong>Effects</strong>: Jack Herer Autoflower provides a well-balanced mix of cerebral and physical effects. It starts with a strong, uplifting cerebral high, enhancing creativity, focus, and mood. As the high progresses, users may feel a gentle, relaxing body sensation, although the strain remains mostly mentally stimulating, making it great for daytime use. Jack Herer is known for its ability to relieve stress, depression, and fatigue without causing heavy sedation. Medical users often turn to this strain for relief from anxiety, mild pain, and mental fog, thanks to its clear-headed high.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flavor and Aroma</strong>: Jack Herer has a complex flavor profile with a blend of earthy, piney notes combined with citrus and herbal undertones. The aroma is similarly earthy and woody, with a hint of spice and citrus. Its classic, earthy flavor and subtle sweetness make it an enjoyable strain to smoke or vaporize.</li>
<li>
<strong>Appearance</strong>: The buds are dense and resinous, covered in a thick layer of frosty trichomes. Jack Herer plants typically grow medium-tall with a bushy structure, which is ideal for maximizing light exposure. The buds are light green with bright orange pistils, giving them a striking appearance.</li>
<li>
<strong>Growth</strong>: Jack Herer Autoflower Feminized is easy to grow, making it perfect for both novice and experienced growers. The autoflowering genetics allow the plant to flower automatically, typically within 3 to 4 weeks, and it completes its entire life cycle in about 8 to 10 weeks from seed. The plants remain compact, making them ideal for indoor grows with limited space. Jack Herer is resilient and can tolerate various growing conditions, although it thrives best in warm, sunny environments. Proper ventilation and humidity control are important to prevent mold, especially during the flowering stage when buds become dense.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flowering Time</strong>: The entire life cycle of Jack Herer Autoflower is around 8 to 10 weeks from seed to harvest.</li>
<li>
<strong>Yield</strong>: Jack Herer Autoflower produces moderate yields. While autoflowering strains generally yield less than photoperiod varieties, the quality of the buds and the fast-growing nature of this strain allow for multiple harvests per year.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<h3>Benefits of Growing Jack Herer Autoflower Feminized Seeds:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Fast Harvest</strong>: The autoflowering genetics ensure a quick turnaround, with plants ready for harvest in as little as 8 to 10 weeks from seed, allowing for multiple crops per season.</li>
<li>
<strong>Balanced Effects</strong>: Jack Herer provides a great balance of mental stimulation and mild physical relaxation, making it versatile for both daytime and evening use.</li>
<li>
<strong>Feminized Autoflowering Seeds</strong>: Feminized seeds ensure that all plants are female, maximizing bud production, while the autoflowering trait simplifies the growing process by eliminating the need to manage light cycles.</li>
<li>
<strong>Beginner-Friendly</strong>: Jack Herer Autoflower is easy to grow and resilient, making it perfect for novice growers or those with limited growing space.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<h3>Ideal For:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Daytime Use</strong>: With its uplifting and clear-headed effects, Jack Herer is perfect for daytime activities, helping users stay focused, productive, and creative.</li>
<li>
<strong>Medical Users</strong>: This strain is ideal for managing symptoms of stress, depression, and fatigue, offering a mental boost and mood enhancement without heavy sedation.</li>
<li>
<strong>Beginner Growers</strong>: Jack Herer Autoflower’s ease of growth, fast flowering time, and compact size make it ideal for novice growers or those with limited space.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<p><strong>Jack Herer Autoflower Feminized</strong> is an excellent choice for growers seeking a fast-growing, easy-to-cultivate strain with energizing effects. Its high THC content, earthy flavor, and balanced high make it perfect for daytime use or when a mental boost is needed. Whether you're new to growing or experienced, Jack Herer Autoflower provides a rewarding cultivation experience and produces high-quality buds that deliver a smooth, stimulating high perfect for staying active, focused, and motivated throughout the day.</p>
<p> </p>
</div>
<!---->
About this strain
Jack Herer, also known as "JH," "The Jack," "Premium Jack," and "Platinum Jack" is a sativa-dominant marijuana strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. Leafly reviewers tell us that Jack Herer’s effects include feeling energetic, creative, and uplifted. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative. Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency.
About this brand
Seed Types: Indica, Sativa, Feminized, and Autoflower
Our catalog includes a variety of seeds that allow growers to achieve their ideal harvests, whether they’re aiming for high-THC strains, large-yield plants, or specific types of effects.
• Indica Seeds: Known for their relaxing and body-soothing effects, indica strains are perfect for those looking to unwind or ease physical discomfort. Indica plants tend to be shorter and bushier, ideal for indoor setups or growers with limited space.
• Sativa Seeds: Favored for their energizing and uplifting qualities, sativa strains are excellent for daytime use. These plants grow taller and are best suited for outdoor or spacious indoor environments.
• Feminized Seeds: Our feminized seeds are guaranteed to produce only female plants, the ones that produce the potent buds sought after by growers. These seeds make it easier to manage a successful grow by eliminating the need to remove male plants.
• Autoflower Seeds: These seeds automatically shift from the vegetative to the flowering stage, regardless of light exposure. Autoflowers are ideal for beginners or those looking for a fast, straightforward growing experience.
THCA Flower: Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid Options for Unique Experiences
In addition to our seeds, Island Roots offers a carefully curated selection of THCA flower in indica, sativa, and hybrid varieties. THCA (tetrahydrocannabinolic acid) is a naturally occurring cannabinoid in raw cannabis that remains non-psychoactive until heated. Upon heating through smoking, vaping, or cooking, THCA converts to THC, unlocking its full effects. THCA flower is popular among those looking for flexibility, as it can be consumed both raw or activated through heat for a traditional THC experience.
• Indica THCA Flower: Known for promoting deep relaxation, Indica THCA flower is perfect for unwinding in the evening. When heated, it delivers calming, full-body effects that help relieve stress, physical tension, and sleep issues.
• Sativa THCA Flower: Energizing and motivating, sativa THCA flower provides a mentally stimulating experience. After activation, it’s ideal for those looking for creative inspiration or a boost in mood and focus during the day.
• Hybrid THCA Flower: Offering a balanced mix of effects, hybrid THCA flower combines the best of both indica and sativa varieties. It’s versatile for any time of day, providing a harmonious blend of relaxation and focus.
Our THCA flower offers a unique and versatile way to enjoy cannabis, giving users the option to consume it raw or heat it for psychoactive effects. As interest grows in alternative cannabinoids like THCA, Island Roots ensures that our selection is sourced and curated to meet the highest standards of quality.
At Island Roots, we are dedicated to supporting your cultivation journey with our premium seeds and high-quality THCA flower. Join our community of passionate growers and explore our offerings at islandroots.shop for everything you need to grow and enjoy cannabis on your terms.