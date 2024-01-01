About this product
<h3>Key Characteristics:</h3>
<strong>Genetics</strong>: A cross between <strong>Tropicana Cookies</strong> (Girl Scout Cookies x Tangie) and a purple-hued strain, giving it strong sativa effects paired with colorful, visually striking buds.</li>
<strong>THC Content</strong>: Typically ranges between 18% to 24%, delivering a potent, uplifting high.</li>
<strong>Effects</strong>: Tropicana Cookies Purple offers an energizing and euphoric high that is ideal for daytime use. Its sativa dominance makes it perfect for enhancing creativity, focus, and sociability. The high begins with a cerebral rush, boosting mood and energy, followed by a gentle relaxation that doesn’t induce couch-lock, making it great for staying active and productive. It’s commonly used to relieve stress, depression, and fatigue.</li>
<strong>Flavor and Aroma</strong>: Known for its deliciously sweet and citrusy profile, Tropicana Cookies Purple combines the tangy orange notes of Tangie with the cookie dough sweetness of GSC (Girl Scout Cookies). The added purple genetics may contribute to a slightly earthy or berry undertone. The aroma is similarly appealing, offering a blend of citrus, tropical fruit, and sweet, earthy notes.</li>
<strong>Appearance</strong>: The buds are visually stunning, often showcasing deep purple hues mixed with bright green, orange pistils, and a frosty layer of trichomes. The purple coloration is enhanced in cooler growing conditions, making it a beautiful addition to any grow operation.</li>
<strong>Growth</strong>: Tropicana Cookies Purple Feminized is moderately easy to grow and thrives in both indoor and outdoor environments. The plants tend to grow tall, reflecting their sativa dominance, so indoor growers should be prepared to manage height through training techniques like SCROG (Screen of Green) or topping. The strain prefers warm, sunny conditions but is resilient and adaptable. It also produces dense, colorful buds that require careful monitoring of humidity to prevent mold.</li>
<strong>Flowering Time</strong>: The flowering period is around 8 to 10 weeks, which is relatively quick for a sativa-dominant strain.</li>
<strong>Yield</strong>: Tropicana Cookies Purple produces moderate to high yields, especially when grown under optimal conditions. Outdoor plants can yield generously, while indoor growers can maximize harvests with proper care.</li>
<h3>Benefits of Growing Tropicana Cookies Purple Feminized Seeds:</h3>
<strong>Energizing Sativa Effects</strong>: This strain provides an uplifting, cerebral high that is perfect for daytime use, whether for creative projects, socializing, or staying active.</li>
<strong>Unique Flavor and Aroma</strong>: The sweet, citrusy flavor of Tropicana Cookies, paired with a potential berry or earthy undertone from the purple genetics, makes this strain a delight for flavor chasers.</li>
<strong>Feminized Seeds</strong>: Feminized seeds ensure that all plants are female, eliminating the need to identify and remove male plants, which maximizes bud production and simplifies the growing process.</li>
<strong>Visually Stunning</strong>: The vibrant purple hues of this strain make it a visually appealing addition to any grow room or garden, especially when grown in cooler temperatures to enhance the coloration.</li>
<h3>Ideal For:</h3>
<strong>Daytime Use</strong>: Tropicana Cookies Purple is ideal for daytime consumption due to its uplifting and energizing effects, making it perfect for creative activities, socializing, or staying productive.</li>
<strong>Medical Users</strong>: This strain is commonly used to relieve stress, depression, and fatigue, offering a mood-enhancing and motivating high without overwhelming sedative effects.</li>
<strong>Flavor Enthusiasts</strong>: The sweet and tangy citrus flavor, combined with earthy undertones, makes this strain a favorite for those who enjoy flavorful cannabis varieties.</li>
<p><strong>Tropicana Cookies Purple Feminized</strong> is an excellent choice for sativa lovers looking for a strain with energizing effects, a unique flavor profile, and stunning visual appeal. Whether you're growing for recreational or medicinal use, this strain offers a rewarding cultivation experience with colorful, potent, and flavorful buds. It’s perfect for anyone seeking a productive and creative high paired with an unforgettable taste.</p>
Tropicana Cookies, also known as "Tropicanna Cookies," "Tropicana Cookies F2," and "MTN Trop," is a hybrid marijuana strain first bred by Harry Palms of Bloom Seed Co, who crossed GSC and Tangie. Oni Seed Co of Colorado made a second generation, "Tropicanna Cookies F2" that is also acclaimed. Expect citrus notes backed up by cookies flavor and power. This strain produces purple buds that have hints of dark green with orange hairs.
Seed Types: Indica, Sativa, Feminized, and Autoflower
Our catalog includes a variety of seeds that allow growers to achieve their ideal harvests, whether they’re aiming for high-THC strains, large-yield plants, or specific types of effects.
• Indica Seeds: Known for their relaxing and body-soothing effects, indica strains are perfect for those looking to unwind or ease physical discomfort. Indica plants tend to be shorter and bushier, ideal for indoor setups or growers with limited space.
• Sativa Seeds: Favored for their energizing and uplifting qualities, sativa strains are excellent for daytime use. These plants grow taller and are best suited for outdoor or spacious indoor environments.
• Feminized Seeds: Our feminized seeds are guaranteed to produce only female plants, the ones that produce the potent buds sought after by growers. These seeds make it easier to manage a successful grow by eliminating the need to remove male plants.
• Autoflower Seeds: These seeds automatically shift from the vegetative to the flowering stage, regardless of light exposure. Autoflowers are ideal for beginners or those looking for a fast, straightforward growing experience.
THCA Flower: Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid Options for Unique Experiences
In addition to our seeds, Island Roots offers a carefully curated selection of THCA flower in indica, sativa, and hybrid varieties. THCA (tetrahydrocannabinolic acid) is a naturally occurring cannabinoid in raw cannabis that remains non-psychoactive until heated. Upon heating through smoking, vaping, or cooking, THCA converts to THC, unlocking its full effects. THCA flower is popular among those looking for flexibility, as it can be consumed both raw or activated through heat for a traditional THC experience.
• Indica THCA Flower: Known for promoting deep relaxation, Indica THCA flower is perfect for unwinding in the evening. When heated, it delivers calming, full-body effects that help relieve stress, physical tension, and sleep issues.
• Sativa THCA Flower: Energizing and motivating, sativa THCA flower provides a mentally stimulating experience. After activation, it’s ideal for those looking for creative inspiration or a boost in mood and focus during the day.
• Hybrid THCA Flower: Offering a balanced mix of effects, hybrid THCA flower combines the best of both indica and sativa varieties. It’s versatile for any time of day, providing a harmonious blend of relaxation and focus.
Our THCA flower offers a unique and versatile way to enjoy cannabis, giving users the option to consume it raw or heat it for psychoactive effects. As interest grows in alternative cannabinoids like THCA, Island Roots ensures that our selection is sourced and curated to meet the highest standards of quality.
At Island Roots, we are dedicated to supporting your cultivation journey with our premium seeds and high-quality THCA flower. Join our community of passionate growers and explore our offerings at islandroots.shop for everything you need to grow and enjoy cannabis on your terms.