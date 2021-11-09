About this product
lsland cannabis is California’s finest in a jar. We partner with a network of trusted farms throughout the state to source nothing but the best. Our flower is hand-selected, hand-trimmed, and triple-tested to ensure quality and accurate representation of each strain, every time. We sweat the small stuff to give you a cannabis experience that’s guaranteed to inspire good times.
About this strain
Named after its excessively gassy flavor and smell, Motorbreath crosses Chemdog and SFV OG Kush. This award-winning strain produces a flavorful smoke with notes of fuel, earth, and citrus. If you’re an OG fan, Motorbreath is a must-try, but novices should be aware of its potent effects.
Motorbreath effects
Reported by real people like you
208 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
65% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
About this brand
Island
Island is a lifestyle brand and cannabis company made for the Californian in you. We’re on a mission to bring a Golden State of mind back to good times. With products that are simple, sustainable, straightforward. And a harvest that’s as endless as the California horizon. 100% all-natural, 0% complicated prerolls, flower, and vape products. Discover our laid-back line of cannabis gold. #FindYourIsland Visit us at island.co or say hi on Instagram @findisland