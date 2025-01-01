About this product
Live Resin Disposable: Larry Cake (1g)
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:Dry mouthDry eyesDizzy
- Feelings:EuphoricSleepyUplifted
- Helps with:AnxietyInsomniaDepression
- Terpenes:TerpinoleneCaryophylleneHumulene
Larry Cake effects are mostly calming.
Larry Cake potency is higher THC than average.
Pheno-hunted by Freddy’s Fuego in Washington with seeds by Seed Junky Genetics, Larry Cake—also known as Ice Cream Cake—crosses Gelato #33 and Wedding Cake. This strain puts out a pleasant and relaxing full-body high, and it’s noted for a sweet, floral, citrus, and earthy flavor profile.
