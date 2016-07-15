ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4 71 reviews

Blockhead

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 71 reviews

Blockhead

An indica-dominant hybrid, Blockhead is not for the inexperienced user. Powerful physical effects typical of indica strains are accompanied by intense psychoactive effects that deem this strain unfit for those who are looking for a lot of social activity. Alternatively, this brown earthy flower is optimal for pain relief and sedative relaxation. For the experienced connoisseur who appreciates and respects power, this robust strain could easily become a favorite.

Effects

53 people reported 421 effects
Relaxed 67%
Euphoric 45%
Happy 45%
Sleepy 45%
Hungry 33%
Anxiety 39%
Pain 35%
Stress 35%
Insomnia 30%
Depression 28%
Dry mouth 33%
Dry eyes 22%
Dizzy 9%
Headache 7%
Paranoid 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

71

Photos

Lineage

Strain parent
Sweet Tooth
parent
Strain
Blockhead
First strain child
Dream Beaver
child
Second strain child
Snow Lotus
child

