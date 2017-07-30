Jetpacks
Grape Soda (1 Gram Hybrid Sugar)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Jetpacks' shimmering sugar wax will have you swinging from star to star! This pure, clean and power packed cannabis concentrate features glistening granules of terpenes and cannabinoids skillfully drawn from some of our favorite cannabis strains.
Grape Soda effects
Reported by real people like you
42 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
30% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
2% of people report feeling headache
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
11% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
11% of people say it helps with anxiety
