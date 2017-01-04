Kaboom 0.5G Sativa Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief & Stardust©
by Jetpacks
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Jetpacks Hi-Octane Takes You Higher!
Blast off into the outer limits with the latest addition to our jetpacks collection. These brand new half gram Hi-Octane joints are always boasting 30%+ THC and are packed with blended flower loaded with kief and stardust (shatter). There's no bigger bang for your buck anywhere in the galaxy!
About this strain
Kaboom is a cross that combines Jack's Cleaner genetics with Vortex. This sativa-dominant strain gives you an energetic head buzz that provides a spark of creativity and lifts the mood. Medical patients enjoy Kaboom's ability to relieve pain while maintaining daily functions.
Kaboom effects
Reported by real people like you
48 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
70% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
70% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Jetpacks
Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.