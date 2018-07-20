ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.3 270 reviews

Vortex

Vortex by Subcool's The Dank is a 80/20 sativa-dominant strain whose potency will pull you into a whirling mass of euphoria like a cosmic riptide. Its celestial parents Space Queen and Apollo 13 pass on a sweet and sour lemon aroma accented by notes of tropical mango, while its inherited effects can range from racy and energetic to heavy and disorienting. The staggering THC content of Vortex has won this sativa several awards including High Times' Best Sativa in 2010 and the High Times "Top 10" in 2007. 

Effects

Euphoric 62%
Happy 60%
Uplifted 58%
Energetic 53%
Creative 41%
Stress 45%
Anxiety 35%
Depression 30%
Pain 29%
Fatigue 18%
Dry mouth 36%
Dry eyes 26%
Dizzy 11%
Headache 9%
Paranoid 7%

Reviews

270

Lineage

First strain parent
Apollo 13
parent
Second strain parent
Space Queen
parent
Strain
First strain child
Space Needle
child
Second strain child
Green Avenger
child

