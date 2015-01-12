Bred by Subcool's The Dank, this sativa-dominant strain crosses Jack Herer and The Cleaner, a strain with roots from Pluton, Lamb’s Bread, Purple Haze, and Northern Lights. Its overpowering lemon pungency and strong yellow appearance can be attributed to its Cleaner genetics. This plant flowers in 6 to 8 weeks, returning high yields with impressive potency. Although the strain initially induces sativa effects, the high potency makes this strain appropriate for day and nighttime use.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
78
euphoricvoyage
LordofBhang
HazeRage
BurninateDabs
BurninateDabs
Find Jack's Cleaner nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Jack's Cleaner nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Jack's Cleaner
Hang tight. We're looking for Jack's Cleaner nearby.