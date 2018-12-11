Rocket Fuel 1G Hybrid Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief & Stardust©
About this product
Blast off into the outer limits with the latest addition to our jetpacks collection. These brand new one gram Hi-Octane joints are always boasting 30%+ THC and are packed with blended flower loaded with kief and stardust (shatter). There's no bigger bang for your buck anywhere in the galaxy!
About this strain
Rocket Fuel is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between Jet Fuel OG and Face Off OG Bx1. It maintains a pungent, fuel-packed flavor profile, expressing notes of diesel and spice. With euphoric but relaxed effects that lift the mood while calming the body, Rocket Fuel may help alleviate pain, stress, and depression.
Rocket Fuel effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with