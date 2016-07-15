Super Green Crack 1G Sativa Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief & Stardust
About this product
Blast off into the outer limits with the latest addition to our jetpacks collection. These brand new one gram Hi-Octane joints are always boasting 30%+ THC and are packed with blended flower loaded with kief and stardust (shatter). There's no bigger bang for your buck anywhere in the galaxy!
About this strain
Super Green Crack is a true sativa. Like a cup of strong coffee, this strain will give you a hefty boost of energy to start your day. The daughter of Super Silver Haze and Green Crack, Super Green Crack is vivacious, thoughtful, and creative. This strain is perfect for those looking to combat fatigue or depression. Super Green Crack features an extremely pungent aroma, producing a strong skunk-like scent. The effects of this strain are moderate to long-lasting, and a little goes a long way.
