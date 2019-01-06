We grew this strain on the Jetty Farm because it’s a perfect cross of the things we love: Classic OG fuel with a little bit of sweetness for a heady, relaxing high. We keep it UNREFINED, minimally-processed and single source so you don’t miss any of what this strain wants to give us.



JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high.



Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.