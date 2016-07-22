About this product

"A well-balanced indica-leaning hybrid that's named after the famous Boston Celtics basketball player. A cross of Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies; you'll pick up hints of grape and pine.



JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high.



Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery. "