About this product
JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high.
Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery. "
About this strain
Larry Bird, also known a "Larry Bird Kush" and "The Great White Hope," is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain named after the famous Boston Celtics basketball player. This strain is made by crossing Sunset Sherbet with Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. Larry Bird effects are uplifting and heady, making it an ideal strain for mid-day use. This strain has a sweet aroma of grape and tang that will remind you of Grape Crush soda. Growers say Larry Bird comes in adeep purple shade and features dense layers of thrichomes.