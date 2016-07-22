Loading…
Larry Bird UNREFINED Live Resin Cartridge 1g

by Jetty Extracts
"A well-balanced indica-leaning hybrid that's named after the famous Boston Celtics basketball player. A cross of Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies; you'll pick up hints of grape and pine.

JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high.

Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery. "

Larry Bird

Larry Bird, also known a "Larry Bird Kush" and "The Great White Hope," is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain named after the famous Boston Celtics basketball player. This strain is made by crossing Sunset Sherbet with Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. Larry Bird effects are uplifting and heady, making it an ideal strain for mid-day use. This strain has a sweet aroma of grape and tang that will remind you of Grape Crush soda. Growers say Larry Bird comes in adeep purple shade and features dense layers of thrichomes.

Jetty Extracts
Since 2013, the mission of Jetty Extracts has been defined by its variety: the care and craft we put into sourcing materials, implementing superior extraction methods, and statewide distribution. We are obsessed with perfection—working within the law, never cutting corners, never compromising our values. As a result, we make the finest, hand-crafted cannabis products, always free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.