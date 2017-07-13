Northern Lights #5 is a legacy strain first introduced in 1989. A lot has changed since then, but those earthy, piney notes it’s known for are still there. It’s said that there are 11 different versions of Northern Lights, but #5 is the best of all. It has a very quick flowering cycle, making it a great strain for cultivating; no doubt, one of the reasons it’s still shining after all these years.



Jetty HIGH THC is super-potent and features a variety of legendary cannabis strains. Jetty HIGH THC is triple-tested and made in our Oakland lab using an exclusive cannabis terpene blend.



Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.