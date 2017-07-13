Jetty Extracts
Northern Lights #5 HIGH THC PAX Era Pod .5g
Product rating:
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Northern Lights #5 is a legacy strain first introduced in 1989. A lot has changed since then, but those earthy, piney notes it’s known for are still there. It’s said that there are 11 different versions of Northern Lights, but #5 is the best of all. It has a very quick flowering cycle, making it a great strain for cultivating; no doubt, one of the reasons it’s still shining after all these years.
Jetty HIGH THC is super-potent and features a variety of legendary cannabis strains. Jetty HIGH THC is triple-tested and made in our Oakland lab using an exclusive cannabis terpene blend.
PAX Era pods are designed for exclusive use with PAX Era devices, a premium pen and pod system offering built-in and app-based controls. Featuring a variety of Jetty strains, use your PAX device to set desired temperature, access strain information and lots more.
Jetty HIGH THC is super-potent and features a variety of legendary cannabis strains. Jetty HIGH THC is triple-tested and made in our Oakland lab using an exclusive cannabis terpene blend.
PAX Era pods are designed for exclusive use with PAX Era devices, a premium pen and pod system offering built-in and app-based controls. Featuring a variety of Jetty strains, use your PAX device to set desired temperature, access strain information and lots more.
Northern Lights #5 effects
Reported by real people like you
144 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
45% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!