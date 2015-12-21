Jetty Extracts
Tangerine Dream x Sour Berry UNREFINED Live Resin Infused Preroll 3 Pack (2.1g)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
"This sour, citrusy pairing is bursting with fruit-filled flavor. The Tangerine Dream (Tangie x Dream Queen hybrid) flower complements our UNREFINED Sour Berry live resin oil perfectly for an active, energetic high.
Infused with JETTY UNREFINED Live Resin: 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high.
Top-shelf bud. Curated flower and oil pairings. Supercharged Potency. Find your flavor with Jetty Prerolls."
Tangerine Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
741 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
