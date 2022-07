Has CBD been a tricky matter for your finicky feline? With these savory, crunchy CBD cat treats, you’ll be able to give your cat their CBD without the headaches!



Besides hemp-derived cannabidiol, our CBD cat treats are made with essential vitamins and minerals including folic acid, biotin, vitamin K and riboflavin, and come in flavors that’ll leave your cat satisfied, like turkey, chicken, liver, and fish.



Struggling to give your cat her CBD will be a thing of the past with these treats–give the jar a few shakes and Fluffy will come running!