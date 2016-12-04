About this strain
Lemon Larry Lavender by Big Buddy Seeds is greater than the sum of its parts. The stunningly flavorful cross of Lemon Larry OG Kush and Lavender offers sweet citrus aromas overlaid by velvety floral terpenes. With loosely sedative effects brought on by the Lavender and an elevated mental state from the concentration of limonene, Lemon Larry Lavender pairs perfectly with video games and movie nights with friends. Providing a bright mind and relaxed body, this indica-dominant strain is ideal for abating depression as well as minor aches and pains.
Lemon Larry Lavender effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
55% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Aroused
33% of people report feeling aroused
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
44% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
44% of people say it helps with anxiety
