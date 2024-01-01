  • brand header
  • brand header
  • brand header
  • brand header
Logo for the brand Kandy Coated

Kandy Coated

Elevate the experience. Discover your focus
All categoriesEdiblesVaping

Kandy Coated products

4 products
Product image for Dreamland CBD Gummy
Gummies
Dreamland CBD Gummy
by Kandy Coated
Product image for Sweet Relief
Gummies
Sweet Relief
by Kandy Coated
Product image for THCA Vape
Vape pens
THCA Vape
by Kandy Coated
Product image for Euphoria Gummy
Gummies
Euphoria Gummy
by Kandy Coated