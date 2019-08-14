10 pieces x 10mg/gummy = 100mg/bag



TASTE THE BLISS OF LIVE RESIN GUMMIES!



KANHA and Buddies have teamed up to introduce our first Live Resin Gummy, featuring Buddies' renowned Liquid Diamonds Live Resin and KANHA's compelling flavors with fast-acting effects! These gummies reflect both companies' values, uniting a commitment to high-quality products that represent the best of what cannabis offers. With all-natural ingredients and no major allergens, enjoy these reliable, great-tasting gummies confidently!



KANHA gummies are always made with all-natural ingredients, coloring, and flavoring. Each gummy is infused with the highest quality cannabis oils to provide the most consistent, safe experience on the market.



KEY PRODUCT DETAILS



STRAIN: This sativa-leaning hybrid is bred by BOG Seeds - Sour Strawberry crosses Sour Bubble with Strawberry Cough, Razz, and East Coast Sour Diesel.



FLAVOR: The sweet, mildly peppery, and berry notes of the Sour Strawberry strain takes you on a tropical journey when paired with the bright & harmonious flavors of pineapple and coconut.



EFFECTS: For consumers looking for a potent, full-body strain. This hybrid has claims that users feel euphoric, uplifted, and relaxed.



TERPENES: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene