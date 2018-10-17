Loading…
Like most Jack crosses, Afrodite by Kannabia Seed Company is a sativa dominant variety with a strong psychoactive but also relaxing effect (thanks to the Black Domina, which also helps shorten the longer flowering time of the Jack). This strain has compact buds packed with resin which gives a tremendous bag appeal and makes it great for hash.
Quicker finishing and mould and pest resistant, this strain is a breeze to grow!

TYPE(S/H/I): Sativa
Smell: spicy pine
Flavors: Spicy, earthy
Appearance: compact resin- covered round buds
Effects: Happy, relaxed, creative
Medical: Stress, depression, anxiety

Difficulty: Easy
Flowering: 58-62 days
Height: 200 cm
Yield: 400 g./m2 or 600 g./plant

Afrodite effects

Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
Talkative
50% of people report feeling talkative
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
50% of people report feeling giggly
Anxious
25% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
25% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
25% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
