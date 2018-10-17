About this product

Like most Jack crosses, Afrodite by Kannabia Seed Company is a sativa dominant variety with a strong psychoactive but also relaxing effect (thanks to the Black Domina, which also helps shorten the longer flowering time of the Jack). This strain has compact buds packed with resin which gives a tremendous bag appeal and makes it great for hash.

Quicker finishing and mould and pest resistant, this strain is a breeze to grow!



TYPE(S/H/I): Sativa

Smell: spicy pine

Flavors: Spicy, earthy

Appearance: compact resin- covered round buds

Effects: Happy, relaxed, creative

Medical: Stress, depression, anxiety



Difficulty: Easy

Flowering: 58-62 days

Height: 200 cm

Yield: 400 g./m2 or 600 g./plant