Kannabia Seeds
DIESEL GLUE
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
This highly potent, deeply flavourful diesel sativa by Kannabia Seed Company has been bred to have bright lime green buds that are densely packed with crystal. Great for concentrates and extracts, this spicy-citrus strain is also super psychoactive.
Where most Diesel varieties can be longer finishing and taller plants, the BCN Diesel has been bred with the Black Domina to shorten both height and flowering time, and grow a heavy yield of compact buds. BCN Diesel is total dream for any grower that wants the Diesel flavour and effect but with a shorter plant and life cycle.
TYPE: Sativa
Smell: fruity fuel
Flavors: Citrus, diesel, spicy
Appearance: Huge dense bright green buds
Effects: Happiness, creativity, uplifted, relaxed
Medical: Stress, depression, pain
Grow Info:
Difficulty: Easy
Flowering: 60-65 days
Height: 190 cm
Yield: 500 g./m2 or 600 g./plant
Diesel Glue effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
66% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Lack of appetite
33% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Muscle spasms
33% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
