ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Ginger Ale
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Ginger Ale
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.9 8 reviews

Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale, a cross between Cinderella 88 and Cafe Girl, is a potent hybrid known to test upwards of 20-25% THC. This heavy-handed cross delivers an immense burst of euphoria coupled with weighted body effects that saturate the consumer’s perception while locking them to the couch. Use this strain with care as the effects have been known to overpower unseasoned consumers. With smooth floral notes and a subtle herbaceous spice, Ginger Ale relaxes the consumer nearly to the point of sedation. Enjoy Ginger Ale to combat restlessness, stress, and nausea.  

Strain spotlight

Reviews

8

Show all

Avatar for katherine87
Member since 2016
The feeling of heaviness hit my thighs and I was ready for the couch lol. I definitely found my anti anxiety and pain medication. My back pain is non existent!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for TedIn3dee
Member since 2017
Picked this strain up in West Valley AZ overall a very good strain. Defintelty reminded me of sitting down and enjoying a great ginger ale soda. Very good hybrid of legendary Cindy buds were nice and tightly glittered out compact smell of sweet ginger white wine smell.Taste of diesel ginger with swe...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
write a review

Find Ginger Ale nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Ginger Ale nearby.

Lineage

Strain
Ginger Ale
First strain child
Hobbit
child
Second strain child
Gypsy Kush
child

Products with Ginger Ale

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Ginger Ale nearby.

Most popular in