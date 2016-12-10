Ginger Ale, a cross between Cinderella 88 and Cafe Girl, is a potent hybrid known to test upwards of 20-25% THC. This heavy-handed cross delivers an immense burst of euphoria coupled with weighted body effects that saturate the consumer’s perception while locking them to the couch. Use this strain with care as the effects have been known to overpower unseasoned consumers. With smooth floral notes and a subtle herbaceous spice, Ginger Ale relaxes the consumer nearly to the point of sedation. Enjoy Ginger Ale to combat restlessness, stress, and nausea.