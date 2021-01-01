Kannabia Seeds
KRITIC AUTO
About this product
Kritic Auto is an indica-dominant strain that is highly psychoactive, producing a euphoric, stimulating effect. This strain by Kannabia Seed Company has a strong skunk smell and flavour with large dense buds.
Kritic Auto is a heavy yielding, mould, pest and disease resistant strain.
TYPE: Indica dominant
Smell: citrus, fresh
Flavors: Citrus, Sweet, Earthy, skunk
Effects: Euphoric, stimulating, psychoactive
Medical: Depression, PTSD
Kritic Auto is a heavy yielding, mould, pest and disease resistant strain.
TYPE: Indica dominant
Smell: citrus, fresh
Flavors: Citrus, Sweet, Earthy, skunk
Effects: Euphoric, stimulating, psychoactive
Medical: Depression, PTSD
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!