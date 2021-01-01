Loading…
Logo for the brand Kannabia Seeds

Kannabia Seeds

KRITIC AUTO

About this product

Kritic Auto is an indica-dominant strain that is highly psychoactive, producing a euphoric, stimulating effect. This strain by Kannabia Seed Company has a strong skunk smell and flavour with large dense buds.
Kritic Auto is a heavy yielding, mould, pest and disease resistant strain.

TYPE: Indica dominant
Smell: citrus, fresh
Flavors: Citrus, Sweet, Earthy, skunk
Effects: Euphoric, stimulating, psychoactive
Medical: Depression, PTSD
