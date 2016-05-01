About this strain
Blowfish effects
29 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Aroused
17% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
27% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
