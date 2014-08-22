ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.7 48 reviews

Blue Dot

aka Medical Grade Bud, MGB

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 48 reviews

Blue Dot

Blue Dot, also known as MGB or Medical Grade Bud, is a sativa-dominant strain originally bred in Sonoma, California by a medical patient. Blue Dot is a genetic blend of Leda Uno, Northern Lights, and Haze . Its resinous buds offer a sweet hashy flavor profile, and can be expected to finish flowering in 9 to 10 weeks.

Effects

32 people reported 239 effects
Energetic 75%
Uplifted 65%
Happy 56%
Euphoric 46%
Creative 43%
Stress 46%
Depression 28%
Anxiety 25%
Pain 21%
Fatigue 12%
Dry mouth 12%
Headache 9%
Anxious 3%
Dry eyes 3%
Paranoid 3%

Reviews

48

Lineage

First strain parent
Haze
parent
Second strain parent
Northern Lights
parent
Strain
Blue Dot
Strain child
Blowfish
child

