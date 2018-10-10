Loading…
KAYA Mys•Stix - Super Lemon Haze Sativa Cartridge

by KAYA Infusions
SativaTHC 19%CBD
Strain rating:
About this product

KAYA Mys•Stix are terpene-enhanced, cannabis distillate cartridges available in Sativa, Hybrid, and Indica varieties—color-coded for your convenience. The distillate is made from premium, in-house, mountain-grown cannabis which then undergoes a solvent-free distillation process. The sleek and efficient cartridge is durable and tamper-proof while offering a smooth, effortless draw thanks to the Jupiter C-Cell Core technology.

• Infused with strain-specific natural terpenes
• No MCT, PEG, or VG
• Discrete, easy, and convenient introduction into to your KAYA vaping experience
Potency:
• 450mg minimum active cannabinoids

When to use: Mys•Stix are an easy, convenient and affordable introduction to vaping.

About this strain

Picture of Super Lemon Haze
Super Lemon Haze

Super Lemon Haze, sometimes called "SLH," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.

Super Lemon Haze effects

Reported by real people like you
1,672 people told us about effects:
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
61% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
60% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand

KAYA Infusions
KAYA’s mission is to help you enhance your well-being and quality of life through pure and safe cannabis oil. Our company strives to create products that are healthy, medicinal, effective, and clean, meeting the highest levels of integrity and quality. Every batch is tested by an independent lab to ensure KAYA products meet our stringent standards. KAYA prides itself on only using high-quality, in-house, mountain-grown cannabis to create a full-spectrum distillate, preserving many medicinal cannabinoids and terpenes. The interactive synergy between these compounds creates a powerful medicine for treating a number of ailments. This distillate is made through an ethanol extraction and single solvent winterization process. Through our extensive purging process, we ensure the safety and efficacy of our oil extraction resulting in the lowest ppm, highest potency medicines — at KAYA we value quality, purity & cleanliness above all else.