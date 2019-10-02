About this product
• High CBD Cartridges
• Always cannabis-derived, never synthetic
• No MCT, PEG, or VG
• Great for many forms of relief without intense psychoactive effects
When to use: Sol•Stix are ideal for patients seeking a variety of personalized, medicinal benefits.
About this strain
ACDC is a CBD-dominant marijuana strain made from a phenotype of Cannatonic. This strain produces little to no intoxicating effects. Medical marijuana patients choose ACDC to help treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy and the negative effects of chemotherapy.
ACDC effects
