About this product
PAX ERA POD
Keef PAX Pod Premium – 500MG
Keef Pods Premium include high potency distillate combined with either 100% cannabis terpenes or popular terpene profiles. They are compatible with the PAX Era technology and offer users one of the most personalized and unique vape experiences in the market. Every hit is perfectly smooth and will not disappoint with flavor.
Available in the following strains Maui Wowie (Sativa), GS Cookies (Hybrid), Bubba Kush (Indica) as well as rotating 100% cannabis strains.
About this strain
Maui Wowie, also known as "Maui Waui" and "Mowie Wowie," is a classic sativa marijuana strain made from a cross of Hawaiian and another strain that remains unknown. This strain features tropical flavors and stress-relieving qualities that will float you straight to the shores of Hawaii where this strain originally comes from. Since its beginnings in the island’s volcanic soil, Maui Wowie has spread across the world to bless us with its sweet pineapple flavors and high-energy euphoria. Lightweight effects allow your mind to drift away to creative escapes, while Maui Wowie’s motivating, active effects may be all you need to get outside and enjoy the sun. This tall, lanky strain is best suited for cultivation in warm, tropical climates that mirror its homeland, but a bright environment and nutrient-rich soil are typically adequate for indoor growing.
Maui Wowie effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Over the last 10 years Keef has introduced; Classic Soda, Mocktails, Energy Beverages, Sparkling H2O, Life H20, and a variety of Oil products.
Keef's mission is to offer both old and new generations of cannabis consumers an innovative new way to celebrate!