Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Kelso Kreeper

Kelso Kreeper

Power Plant

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 15%CBD

Power Plant effects

Reported by real people like you
288 people told us about effects:
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
37% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
37% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!