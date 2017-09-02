Kelso Kreeper
Power Plant Wax 1g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 15%CBD —
Power Plant effects
Reported by real people like you
288 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
37% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
37% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
