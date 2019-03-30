About this strain
Sour Power OG
A project between Hortilab Seeds and Karma Genetics, Sour Power OG was produced by crossing Karma’s Biker Kush and Hortilab’s Sour Power female. Its aroma carries notes of sour fuel and lemons, building up to an alerting and uplifting profile. The balanced high is relaxing, freeing you from stress while still allowing for physical activity as long as you're mindful of your dose.
Sour Power OG effects
Relaxed
90% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
40% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
60% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
50% of people say it helps with insomnia
Muscle spasms
40% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
