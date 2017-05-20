Vietnamese Bubba by Khush Kush is another Pre-98 Bubba Kush cross, but this time with a pleasant sativa-hybrid bent. By adding Vietnamese Black Haze to the famous and stable Bubba Kush, Khush Kush achieves a unique take on a classic. This strain offers talkative, happy effects while still mellowing physical discomfort and alleviating stress. The aroma and flavor are herbaceous and rich with notes of lemongrass, chocolate, wildflowers, and spice. This strain also exhibits beautiful purple foliage that speaks to its deep indica roots.