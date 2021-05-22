Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Kind Tree Cannabis

Kind Tree Cannabis

Banana Daddy

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD
Buy Here

About this product

Like its name suggests, Banana Daddy packs a sweet banana berry flavor that's accented by a touch of spicy bubblegum and diesel. The aroma takes a heavier turn, with deep diesel and sweet fruity berries all wrapped up with a spicy overtone.

Banana Daddy effects

Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
40% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
20% of people report feeling talkative
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!