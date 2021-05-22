Kind Tree Cannabis
Like its name suggests, Banana Daddy packs a sweet banana berry flavor that's accented by a touch of spicy bubblegum and diesel. The aroma takes a heavier turn, with deep diesel and sweet fruity berries all wrapped up with a spicy overtone.
Banana Daddy effects
Relaxed
40% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
20% of people report feeling talkative
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
