Refresh your senses with Lemon Splash, a sativa-dominant cannabis strain known for its sweet and zesty lemon flavor. This strain may leave you feeling uplifted and energized, making it a great choice for those looking to start their day on a positive note.



Bred by crossing Lemon Tree and Horchata, Lemon Splash boasts high levels of limonene and myrcene, which give it its unique lemon and sweet flavor. The aroma is zesty and refreshing, reminiscent of a freshly squeezed lemon.



Kind Tree Live Badder features a whipped, creamy consistency that may evoke memories of fresh cake batter. Made with premium, locally grown fresh frozen flowers, this product is perfect for those who prefer a lighter consistency than traditional wax or shatter. The smooth texture makes it easy to handle and use, and its rich, indulgent flavor may satisfy even the most discerning palate. With its delicious taste and convenient consistency, this Live Badder may quickly become your new go-to for all your vaping needs.



Medical Marijuana patients may choose Lemon Splash to help relieve symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, ADHD, and mood swings.



