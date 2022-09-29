About this product
Refresh your senses with Lemon Splash, a sativa-dominant cannabis strain known for its sweet and zesty lemon flavor. This strain may leave you feeling uplifted and energized, making it a great choice for those looking to start their day on a positive note.
Bred by crossing Lemon Tree and Horchata, Lemon Splash boasts high levels of limonene and myrcene, which give it its unique lemon and sweet flavor. The aroma is zesty and refreshing, reminiscent of a freshly squeezed lemon.
Kind Tree Live Sugar features a soft and granular medical marijuana concentrate with the look and feel of wet sugar. Perfect for those who prefer a more discreet and easy-to-handle option, Kind Tree Live Sugar is easy to portion and apply to flower, pre-rolls and more. The natural terpenes provide a subtle sweet flavor, aroma, and taste, ideal for vaping, dabbing, or adding to your homemade recipe.
Medical Marijuana patients may choose Lemon Splash to help relieve symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, ADHD, and mood swings.
Customers who like Pineapple Upside Down and Ocean Beach strains may also enjoy Lemon Splash.
Bred by crossing Lemon Tree and Horchata, Lemon Splash boasts high levels of limonene and myrcene, which give it its unique lemon and sweet flavor. The aroma is zesty and refreshing, reminiscent of a freshly squeezed lemon.
Kind Tree Live Sugar features a soft and granular medical marijuana concentrate with the look and feel of wet sugar. Perfect for those who prefer a more discreet and easy-to-handle option, Kind Tree Live Sugar is easy to portion and apply to flower, pre-rolls and more. The natural terpenes provide a subtle sweet flavor, aroma, and taste, ideal for vaping, dabbing, or adding to your homemade recipe.
Medical Marijuana patients may choose Lemon Splash to help relieve symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, ADHD, and mood swings.
Customers who like Pineapple Upside Down and Ocean Beach strains may also enjoy Lemon Splash.
About this strain
Lemon Splash effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Anxiety
100% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
30% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Kind Tree Cannabis
Our master cultivators are dedicated to producing exceptional small-batch cannabis with respect for the Earth, and love for the plant.
At Kind Tree, we are dedicated to cultivating and producing cannabis with sustainable and eco-friendly techniques. We believe that every strain has its own story, resulting in unique flavors and aromas. That is why we focus our efforts on the art and science of cannabis cultivation, so each plant can reach its full potential. Kind Tree’s Grower’s Reserve is our personal collection of timeless top-shelf strains that are hand-selected to ensure the finest experience.
Kind to the Earth, Kind to the plant, Kind to each other. It is how we do things at Kind Tree because a little kindness goes a long way.
At Kind Tree, we are dedicated to cultivating and producing cannabis with sustainable and eco-friendly techniques. We believe that every strain has its own story, resulting in unique flavors and aromas. That is why we focus our efforts on the art and science of cannabis cultivation, so each plant can reach its full potential. Kind Tree’s Grower’s Reserve is our personal collection of timeless top-shelf strains that are hand-selected to ensure the finest experience.
Kind to the Earth, Kind to the plant, Kind to each other. It is how we do things at Kind Tree because a little kindness goes a long way.
State License(s)
GP 3010-17
C000006
M000005
G-17-00012