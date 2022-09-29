Refresh your senses with Lemon Splash, a sativa-dominant cannabis strain known for its sweet and zesty lemon flavor. This strain may leave you feeling uplifted and energized, making it a great choice for those looking to start their day on a positive note.



Bred by crossing Lemon Tree and Horchata, Lemon Splash boasts high levels of limonene and myrcene, which give it its unique lemon and sweet flavor. The aroma is zesty and refreshing, reminiscent of a freshly squeezed lemon.



Kind Tree Live Sugar features a soft and granular medical marijuana concentrate with the look and feel of wet sugar. Perfect for those who prefer a more discreet and easy-to-handle option, Kind Tree Live Sugar is easy to portion and apply to flower, pre-rolls and more. The natural terpenes provide a subtle sweet flavor, aroma, and taste, ideal for vaping, dabbing, or adding to your homemade recipe.



Medical Marijuana patients may choose Lemon Splash to help relieve symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, ADHD, and mood swings.



Customers who like Pineapple Upside Down and Ocean Beach strains may also enjoy Lemon Splash.