About this product

King Kanine’s Antiseptic Topical Solution is the ultimate treatment for pets suffering from skin or paw problems. With a combination of full-spectrum CBD and soothing antibacterial ingredients, this topical CBD spray can help treat damaged skin and prevent potential infections. Our CBD antiseptic is particularly effective in treating mange in dogs and ringworm which are two of the most common skin conditions in dogs and cats. Whether you use our spray as a cat ringworm treatment or a dog mange treatment, you can be assured it is completely gentle on the skin, combating harmful bacteria without causing any itching or irritation.



Aloe Vera and our signature lemongrass fragrance are gentle on your pet leaving your pet’s coat smelling great and feeling silky smooth. Our formula is completely eco-friendly and alcohol-free, so it is 100% safe for dogs and cats. Like the rest of King Kanine products, mange and mite management spray are manufactured in an FDA registered facility. All products are cruelty-free and tested for quality and safety by independent laboratories.