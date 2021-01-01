Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand King Kanine

King Kanine

King Kalm™ CBD Balm

Product rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Our paw moisturizer for dogs was formulated to keep your dog’s paws, snout, and elbows soft and hydrated. King Kalm Dog Paw Balm is specially designed to protect the skin against rugged terrain and rough weather conditions. Made with all-natural ingredients like CBD, coconut oil, manuka honey, our Dog Paw Balm provides relief and protection without harsh chemicals or unwanted substances.

Ingredients: CBD oil, natural beeswax, coconut oil, manuka honey, essential oils
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!