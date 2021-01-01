King Kanine
About this product
Our paw moisturizer for dogs was formulated to keep your dog’s paws, snout, and elbows soft and hydrated. King Kalm Dog Paw Balm is specially designed to protect the skin against rugged terrain and rough weather conditions. Made with all-natural ingredients like CBD, coconut oil, manuka honey, our Dog Paw Balm provides relief and protection without harsh chemicals or unwanted substances.
Ingredients: CBD oil, natural beeswax, coconut oil, manuka honey, essential oils
