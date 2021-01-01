About this product

Our natural pet deodorizing spray offers our signature lemongrass fragrance you and your dog will love. Professionally formulated to kill bacteria and germs that cause malodors, this new pet odor eliminator spray is the perfect way to keep your pets feeling fresh and clean between baths.



Aloe vera and our signature lemongrass fragrance are gentle on your pet leaving your pet’s coat smelling great and feeling silky smooth. Our formula is completely eco-friendly and alcohol-free, so it is 100% safe for the furry members of your family.



Like the rest of King Kanine products, our King Klean Bath Spray is manufactured in our FDA registered facility. All products are cruelty-free and tested for quality and safety by independent laboratories.



Directions for Use: Shake well. Spray on pet’s coat and rub in. No need to rinse off. Use as necessary to keep your pet smelling fresh and clean between baths. Avoid contact with eyes.



Ingredients: Benzalkonium chloride, triethylene glycol, water and propylene glycol, T-maz 20, vitamin E, aloe vera, and lemongrass fragrance