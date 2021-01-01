About this product

Let’s face it; your pet’s bed gets stinky from time to time. Our new pet bed deodorizer has been specially formulated to eliminate the unpleasant odors pets can leave behind on their beds and other fabrics like furniture and auto upholstery. This dog bed odor spray is designed to kill 99% of the bacteria that causes those unwanted smells by penetrating deep into fabric fibers, ensuring foul smells are eliminated at the source, not just masked.



With the natural scent of lemongrass, our King Klean pet bedding spray is guaranteed to leave your home and car smelling fresh and clean. Most importantly, our formula is completely eco-friendly and alcohol-free, so it is 100% safe for the furry members of your family.



Like the rest of King Kanine products, our King Klean line of deodorizing sprays is manufactured in our FDA registered facility. All products are cruelty-free and tested for quality and safety by independent laboratories.



Directions for Use: Shake well. Spray on the area you want to freshen up. Repeat as needed. Safe for all pets. Avoid contact with eyes.



Ingredients: Benzyldimethyl, ammonium chloride, Water & Tmaz 20, Vitamin E, Natural Lemongrass Fragrance